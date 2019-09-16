In the past few years the City of Cody’s audiovisual equipment used to televise and record meetings has been failing, and due to the equipment’s age, city officials say partial replacement or repair of components is not an option.
“We do have Band-Aids on it,” city clerk Cindy Baker said at a recent council meeting.
Various components of the audio-visual equipment pieces are five, 10 and up to 20 years old. The two-fold question now is whether people are watching the meetings on TV and, if so, is the convenience worth spending $50,000 or more to replace and upgrade the city’s audiovisual system to continue the practice?
City televised meetings are broadcast live through local cable television channels. Regular council meetings start at 7 p.m. generally the first and third Tuesday of the month. Council members and Mayor Matt Hall want to know how important the televised meetings are to Cody people. They’re inviting everyone to spend 30-60 seconds to complete a three-question survey. There is an option to add written comments.
The survey, powered by SurveyMonkey is available on the city’s Facebook page. Look for “City of Cody Meeting Broadcasts Survey.” Or go to the city website at cityofcody-wy.gov/ and scroll to the bottom of the home page. Utility bills issued the month of September contain a message about the survey link.
The three-question survey asks people if they watch the televised council meetings, if they are aware meetings are televised, and should the city budget $50,000 or more to replace and upgrade its audio-visual system to continue televising public meetings? There is space where people may share additional thoughts, comments or ideas on how the city can best address the issue.
People have through Oct. 4 to access the survey link.
Explaining the problem, Baker said the city can no longer repair some components of the equipment, nor can it find all replacement parts compatible with existing equipment. Baker said one particular part is no longer manufactured to integrate with the city’s older equipment.
An associated perk is the city’s ability to save past meetings for public viewing. Recordings of meeting videos are stored on cityofcody-wy.gov/100/Meeting-Videos. But the website archives page has a gap of missing recorded video between August 2017 until January 2019.
Though associated with the equipment, the archives feature is a separate component, which is primarily a software product, Baker said.
The year or so gap is due to a problem with software-hardware compatibility.
“Those recordings do not exist,” she said.
To continue its ability to record and store video this year cost the city $10,750 for 12 months. The amount is not part of the $50K-plus needed to replace and upgrade the audio-visual equipment.
“In the 20 years I have been with the city, I cannot think of a specific meeting we were unable to broadcast,” Baker said. “But with all of the difficulties we have had with the equipment, I would assume there has been at least one or two instances.”
Issues – usually audio – have arisen with the actual broadcast live stream during a meeting, she said.
