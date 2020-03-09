Park County will be increasing its liquor license and restaurant fees for the first time in more than a decade.
The county commissioners made their unanimous decision March 3, deciding to increase the retail license and restaurant liquor license fees, and malt beverage permit fee. The move will impact 25 different businesses. There are 21 businesses with full retail, three that possess a malt beverage, and one with a restaurant liquor license.
Retail and restaurant licenses took the biggest jump. Retail, currently $600, will bump to $800. Restaurant, now at $500, will also increase to $800. Malt beverage will rise from $200 to $400.
The price changes will be updated on the 2020-2021 liquor license applications, which go out in April and are finalized in late July.
After initially proposing even larger increases that included putting retail and restaurant licenses at $1,500 and malt beverage at $500, the commissioners relented.
“A little at a time would be beneficial to everybody,” said Fred Siebert, owner of the Wapiti Red Barn gas station.
A handful of county business spoke against the increases at the March meeting.
“I’m not sure if we can sustain ourselves if you raise the rates,” said Matt Dzialak, co-owner of Double Diamond X Ranch in the South Fork, which operates a small bar on-site. “It’s a hardship, it really is.”
The county’s budget woes were the biggest inspiration for the rate hikes. After receiving less revenue than in the past from the state in 2019, the county has been doing what it can to better fill its coffers to avoid having to dip into reserves again.
“The cost for our business is going up,” Commissioner Joe Tilden said. “In the past, we’ve been in the situation that we haven’t had to raise our liquor license fees or any of our fees.”
With the resolution that was passed Tuesday, fees for six other liquor-related permits were also increased, but only two of those, 24-hour catering permit and 24-hour malt beverage permit, had participants this past year. If numbers hold steady in 2020, the county can expect $5,425 in additional revenue.
The City of Cody has a $1,500 fee for its retail liquor licenses while restaurant comes in at $1,000. Cody has no malt beverage permit.
State statute caps liquor licenses at $1,500, a number that was enacted in 1935. With inflation, that total is equivalent to $28,354 today.
Many of the businesses impacted by the fee changes only operate seasonally for six months or less. This leaves only a small window to make money.
“It’s all a volumes game with these smaller businesses,” said Mike Christiansen, owner of the seasonally run Shoshone Lodge and Guest Ranch.
Christiansen said food and beverage is typically an unprofitable aspect of running a guest ranch that is offset with lodging expenses, which he said his and other businesses already contribute extensively to the county with, through lodging tax revenues.
“We barely cover the cost of expenses of the liquor license fee, minimum required alcohol purchases, and county advertising fees, let alone cost of employees and overhead,” said Debbie Millard of the Elephant Head Lodge in a letter to the commissioners.
Furthermore, many have to pay a handful of state and federal agency fees as well.
“We are saturated,” Dzialak said.
Craig Kenyon and Carol Crowell of the Absaroka Mountain Lodge suggested creating a separate license category for seasonal operators, but licenses are dictated by state statute and cannot be created at a county level.
Tilden questioned why the increases couldn’t be passed onto the consumer, but Dzialak said his clientele typically makes a middle class income and his prices are established to reflect their buying capabilities.
At a work session held later in the day, the commissioners also created a fee schedule for a variety of different services, adding new costs for right-of-way permits and public records requests. All of those new and current fees will be discussed and voted on for approval at the commissioner’s March 17 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.