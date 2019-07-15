Possibly orphaned grizzly cub lingering near pass
JACKSON (AP) – Wildlife watchers say a possibly orphaned grizzly bear cub is lingering near a mountain pass in western Wyoming.
The cub has been spotted in the same area near Togwotee Pass where a well-known grizzly bear mother has been seen this year. The adult female wears a tracking collar but for some reason isn’t with her cub.
Wildlife photographer Tom Mangelsen tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide the cub and its mother may simply have lost track of each other.
Mangelsen says it’s tempting to want to help the bears but not a good idea. Wildlife managers say bears that become used to human contact often become dangerous.
The cub’s chances for survival are poor if the bears don’t reunite.
Wyoming Capitol reopens after $300 million renovation
CHEYENNE (AP) – After three and a half years and $300 million, the Wyoming State Capitol is back open for business.
State leaders cut a red ribbon in front of the 132-year-old building Wednesday. The ceremony capped a massive renovation to the sandstone landmark and nearby facilities including the Herschler Building, a state office complex.
Afterward the building was opened up for people to take a look inside.
Gov. Mark Gordon told a crowd of a couple thousand it’s good to be back in the Capitol. Gordon calls it the “heartbeat of Wyoming.”
Several state agencies and the offices of Wyoming’s top elected officials moved into temporary offices elsewhere in Cheyenne while the work took place.
State lawmakers met for four legislative sessions in a rented office building in Cheyenne.
Man charged after stabbing puppy
GILLETTE (WNE) – A Gillette man will be charged with felony animal cruelty after stabbing his son’s puppy with a knife last week.
A 19-year-old man said his 45-year-old father, Richard Pope, stabbed his 6-month-old German shepherd six times in the abdomen with a fixed-blade knife, said police Lt. Brent Wasson.
The son said he was at the skate park when Pope called him, angry at the puppy because it had pooped on the floor, Wasson said. The son showed texts to officers from Pope threatening harm to the dog. When the son came home, his dog had been stabbed and his father was holding a bloody knife.
The son took the dog to Red Hills Veterinary Hospital where it was treated. The dog is doing fine, Wasson said.
Pope was arrested on active warrants Thursday after police saw him walking on West 4J Road and he will be charged with felony animal cruelty, Wasson said.
