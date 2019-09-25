Results from two years of speed studies are supporting a drop in the speed limit of Cody’s south urban limits section of WYO 120.
Wyoming Department of Transportation sign crew members installed new 60 mph speed limit signs Monday at both ends of two miles of WYO 120 beginning at the highway’s junction of US14-16-20 (mileposts 81.21 to 79.44).
The new 60 mph speed zone ends at the road closure gate on WYO 120, south of the businesses in the area.
“Wyoming statutes require an engineering study to change a speed limit,’ said WYDOT traffic engineer Jack Hoffman of Basin. “We performed speed studies at three different locations in July of last year, and again in March of this year to catch both tourist and non-tourist season traffic.”
A roadway improvement project is scheduled to take place on this section of WYO 120 next summer. Following construction, the speed limit in this area will be 60 mph.
