Cody Regional Health moved quickly to prepare for a surge of emergency patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of those steps was the postponement of all elective surgeries March 19, which CEO Doug McMillan said was strongly recommended by the CDC.
It was a move Dr. Lenox Baker, West Park Hospital District board chair, expressed support for at the recent monthly meeting.
“I can’t thank you all enough,” he said of the quick moves to be prepared.
At the time of the board meeting, other hospitals such as Powell Valley Healthcare were still doing elective surgeries, but have since stopped.
As the crisis has progressed, postponing elective surgeries has become the best way to have the emergency supplies needed to fight the pandemic, as the federal government will only send new shipments of life-saving supplies to hospitals that comply with the request to postpone elective surgeries.
“If we do not follow this recommendation, we at CRH are severely limiting our ability to give you and your family the best care possible during this COVID-19 infection outbreak,” CRH spokesperson Carrie Steckler said.
And while Park County hasn’t seen any more confirmed cases of the virus since the initial case, the hospital is committed to staying prepared for a potential uptick in patients in the near future.
Steckler said surgeries require the use of supplies such as masks, gowns, gloves and medications that sedate patients.
“While we have a current supply of these items, they may become limited if we have a large number of COVID-19 patients who may have to be hospitalized and possibly placed on a ventilator,” she said. “While on a ventilator, a COVID-19 patient will require sedation medications, not just for hours, but also potentially for weeks. That will potentially take a lot of medication, so we have to save up, just in case.”
Steckler provided more reasons for avoiding elective surgeries for the time being.
• When you have surgery, your body goes into a stress response. This puts you at an increased risk of having a bad reaction to COVID-19 should you become infected.
• When you are in surgery, you are typically in the hospital where people infected with COVID-19 may also be being treated. Though every attempt would be made to keep COVID-19-infected patients away from other patients, there is still an increased risk of catching the infection if you are hospitalized.
“We are sorry that you are unable to get the surgery you may need at this time, but please know that things are changing daily, and CRH will try to get you back onto the surgery schedule as soon as we can,” she said. “We all wish that COVID-19 would just go away, but in the meantime, for your safety and the benefit of the community at large, elective surgeries have been postponed.”
CRH advises everyone to practice the four ways to minimize the spread of COVID-19:
• If you are experiencing any symptoms, isolate at home and contact the Call Center Screening line at (307) 578-2000 or connect with your health care provider.
• Practice appropriate self-distancing, staying home when possible and maintaining a six-foot separation from others when in a group.
• Cover your cough and sneeze at all times.
• Practice appropriate hand washing for 20 seconds or more or at all times.
All of these actions are for the health and safety of patients, visitors and staff and a precautionary step. For more information about COVID-19, call (307) 527-1870 or visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
