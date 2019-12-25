A head-on collision on the South Fork Highway sent three people to the hospital on Dec. 14.
That is according to Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper Todd Hardesty, who responded to the accident around 6:15 p.m.
Of the three people injured, Hardesty said only one sustained more serious injuries. That person he said, suffered either a broken ankle or foot “as opposed to what could have been a really serious injury or worse,” Hardesty said.
An ambulance took all three injured to West Park Hospital. One other person involved in the accident was uninjured.
Hardesty said the accident occurred near South Chugwater Drive when a grey Toyota Camry travelling around a northbound curve, lost traction on some black ice and slid into the southbound lane.
The Toyota then struck a white Chevrolet Traverse head-on.
Hardesty said everyone involved in the accident was wearing seat belts and air bags deployed in both vehicles.
“It could’ve been a lot worse,” he said.
Within less than an hour the accident was cleaned up.
