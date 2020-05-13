A grizzly bear was relocated last week from the South Fork for killing livestock.
Game and Fish said in a release the grizzly was captured May 7 and relocated to the Wiggins Fork Creek drainage roughly 14 miles north of Dubois.
The operation was carried out by G&F at the direction of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service and in cooperation with Shoshone National Forest.
Bears that are considered a threat to human safety are not relocated.
Grizzly bear relocation is a management tool afforded to large carnivore biologists to minimize conflicts between humans and grizzly bears and is critical to the management of the population. When other options are exhausted or unattainable, G&F will attempt to capture the bear.
Once the animal is captured, all circumstances are taken into account when determining if the individual should be relocated or removed from the population. If relocation is warranted, the selection of a relocation site is determined taking into consideration the age, sex, and type of conflict the bear was involved in as well as potential human activity in the vicinity of the relocation site.
G&F said this particular site was chosen due to the lack of human presence and ability to release the bears several miles behind closed gates.
