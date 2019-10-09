Search and Rescue volunteers Saturday safely evacuated a 32-year-old Cody woman from the J-Bar-9 Ranch on the South Fork after she fell from her horse during an outing.
Amanda Wright was with a party ascending a steep trail approximately 300 yards from the ranch when the accident occurred. She suffered a reported ankle injury which prevented her from being brought down the steep incline and back to the ranch.
The initial call came into the Park County Sheriff’s 911 Communications Center at 7:59 a.m.
SAR was immediately mobilized and deployed two ground teams to the area. At 10:31 a.m., SAR personnel were able to reach Wright. After her injury was stabilized, SAR personnel packaged her and transported her to a waiting ambulance via a wheeled back country stretcher. She was then taken to Cody Regional Hospital where her condition is unknown at this time.
