A plan to improve concessionaire housing that Yellowstone National Park superintendent Cam Sholly discussed in Cody in the spring is advancing.
Sholly expressed a dire need for improved Yellowstone worker housing at a May luncheon.
In mid-July, the National Park Service’s Intermountain Regional office signed off on a finding of no significant impact for an environmental assessment.
The housing upgrade will be for Xanterra and Delaware North seasonal employees at the West Entrance and Canyon Village. The work, which may begin as early as this fall, will be funded by the concessionaires.
The project will construct 14 recreational vehicle sites and six modular homes and improve bathroom and laundry facilities at the Canyon Campground and will erect up to 25 RV sites and a bath house next to the Yellowstone General Stores warehouse near the West Entrance.
Sholly has emphasized Park Service employees are also in dire need of help because housing is in dilapidated condition and infested with mold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.