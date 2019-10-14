Due to a temporary shortage of influenza vaccines from its supplier, Park County Public Health has postponed a couple of community flu clinics.
“We’re not getting vaccine when we thought we would,” said Bill Crampton, public health nurse, last Friday.
Over the past three years Park County Public Health has returned leftover flu vaccines.
Referencing the 2018-2019 season, Crampton said the county used all but 100 of 2,000 doses on hand.
“This year it looks like we’re going to run out,” he said.
Sanofi Pasteur, a French drugmaker, is spreading out shipments of the three vaccines public health stocks much farther apart than usual, he said. The next shipment is expected to arrive on Friday.
“At the same time … this may be a worse than normal flu season,” Crampton said. “Suddenly we’re running up against a wall because shipping is not meeting demand, so we’re running low.”
Some community clinics such as one Oct. 9 at the Cody Auditorium have already been completed.
An Oct. 11 clinic in Clark has been rescheduled to the next week and Crampton has asked Powell volunteer firemen to go to public health’s Powell office individually.
There’s not enough vaccine this fall to vaccinate the firefighters as a group, he said.
“Nobody will get cut off,” Crampton said. “We’re just rescheduling things to meet the demand we’ve already had scheduled.”
Sanofi Pasteur, a division of the multinational pharmaceutical company Sanofi, is the largest company in the world devoted entirely to vaccines.
Last summer, the company predicted a one-month delay of vaccine shipments for the fall flu season.
“Sanofi Pasteur fully expects to manufacture and deliver every dose reserved by our customers, beginning with partial shipments to all customers in late-August or September and with all shipments completed by the end of November,” the company wrote in a letter to customers.
Flu viruses are constantly changing, so the vaccine is updated every season to protect against flu strains that research suggests will be common for the upcoming season.
Influenza mutates rapidly and each of the three or four strains delivered in the vaccine needs to be carefully evaluated. Recommendations for those strains comes from the Food and Drug Administration and World Health Organization.
Sanofi Pasteur said the delay this year is due to the World Health Organization taking a bit longer to select vaccine virus strains. The extra time allowed health officials to improve the match of strains of H3N2 virus expected to circulate during the 2019-2020 season.
In the U.S., the flu season typically begins in the fall and can last until as late as May, with activity tending to peak between December and February.
The Center for Disease Control recommends obtaining vaccinations early, ideally by the end of October when the flu begins to spread. The vaccine varies in effectiveness, but some studies have shown even if you are sick after vaccination, symptoms are lessened.
Park County Public Health’s Cody flu walk-in clinics at the courthouse are Wednesdays and Fridays 1-4:30 p.m. Go to parkcounty.us/publichealth/fluclinics.html to download a consent form to complete in advance. Call (307) 527-8570 for an appointment.
Influenza vaccines are also available at doctors’ offices and pharmacies and are covered by most insurance plans.
