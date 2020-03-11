The grizzlies are waking up.
Yellowstone National Park confirmed the first grizzly sighting of the year in the park on Saturday.
The bear was observed from the air by biologists during a radio telemetry flight near Grand Prismatic Spring. Last year’s sighting was March 8.
Boars are generally the first grizzlies to be seen out of hibernation. Male grizzlies come out of hibernation in early March. Females with cubs emerge in April and early May.
When bears emerge from hibernation, they look for food and often feed on elk and bison that had died over the winter. The park cautioned that bears will sometimes react aggressively while feeding on carcasses.
The spring, along with the fall, is generally a time when grizzlies will be seen farther east as they search for food. Last April there were multiple sightings of grizzlies closer to populated areas and the Heart Mountain Trail was briefly closed – in what has become a near yearly occurrence – due to increased bear activity.
“Now that bears are emerging from winter dens, visitors should be excited for the chance to view and photograph them, but they should also treat bears with respect and caution,” said Kerry Gunther, the park’s bear management biologist. “Many visitors think bears are ravenously hungry and more likely to attack people for food after emerging from hibernation, but almost all bear attacks result from surprise encounters when hikers startle bears at close distances and the bears react with defensive aggression. Hikers, skiers, and snowshoers should travel in groups of three or more, carry bear spray and make noise.”
While firearms are allowed in the park, the discharge of a firearm by visitors is a violation of park regulations. Park officials said bear spray has proven effective in deterring bears defending cubs and food sources.
Game and Fish officials emphasize the importance of having a defense readily available.
The park restricts certain visitor activities in locations where there is a high density of elk and bison carcasses and lots of bears. Restrictions began in some bear management areas on Tuesday, March 10.
Yellowstone guidelines for recreating in bear country
• Prepare for a bear encounter.
• Carry bear spray, know how to use it, and make sure it’s accessible.
• Stay alert.
• Hike or ski in groups of three or more, stay on maintained trails, and make noise. Avoid hiking at dusk, dawn, or at night.
• Do not run if you encounter a bear.
• Stay 100 yards away from black and grizzly bears. Use binoculars, a telescope, or telephoto lens to get a closer look.
• Store food, garbage, barbecue grills, and other attractants in hard-sided vehicles or bear-proof food storage boxes.
• Report bear sightings and encounters to a park ranger immediately.
• Learn more about bear safety.
