featured Winter Gathering Jan 26, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Colleen Vanaman shops for books during the Winter Gathering at Park County Library Saturday, January 25th. LAUREN MODLER Issac Woods helps make a red dog balloon animal during the Winter Gathering at Park County Library Saturday, January 25th. LAUREN MODLER Ron and Carol Dube check out silent auction items during the Winter Gathering at Park County Library Saturday, January 25th. LAUREN MODLER Natalie Williams (from right) gives Aubree Sperry, 11, a temporary tattoo during the Winter Gathering at Park County Library Saturday, January 25th. LAUREN MODLER Woody Searless volunteers playing games in the children's library during the Winter Gathering at Park County Library Saturday, January 25th. LAUREN MODLER Sunset students play the drums during the Winter Gathering at Park County Library Saturday, January 25th. LAUREN MODLER Leslie Patten (from left) talks to author Annette Chaudet during the Winter Gathering at Park County Library Saturday, January 25th. LAUREN MODLER Cathy Ringler reads from her book Miya's Dream during the Winter Gathering at Park County Library Saturday, January 25th. LAUREN MODLER Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching 