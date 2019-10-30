An end to the city’s yard waste pick-up service on Thursday marks the start of the large item and brush removal service provided by the solid waste and streets divisions.
The City of Cody started offering residential large item pick up and tree and brush removal programs in 2008. Programs do not apply to commercial locations.
Both run Nov. 1-March 31. City workers will pick up tree limbs and brush on Mondays and large items on Thursdays. Call the public works shop, (307) 527-3492, 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m., or City Hall, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., to schedule either service.
Large items
The large item pick-up service, available only to Cody residents, is offered free as a way to maintain the beauty of Cody and keep the community clear of unwanted items people cannot haul to the landfill themselves.
Providing these services helps keep alleys and streets free of unsightly debris while also aiding Cody residents.
“We realize folks don’t always have the means to get large items directly to the dump through use of their own vehicle,” said Phillip Bowman, public works director.
The service is offered in the fall and winter when city workers are less busy than during the summer.
Once a pick-up date is set, place items on the street next to the curb in front of your residence no sooner than 24 hours prior to the scheduled day. Do not block another resident’s driveway or impede traffic.
If the street does not have curbs or gutters, put items at the edge of the pavement. If your property does not abut a city street, call the city for instructions.
Acceptable large items are those such as furniture, appliances and small, motorized machinery too heavy or large to place inside a garbage dumpster or rollout trash container.
Remove freon from appliances and any oil or gas from push mowers, Rototillers or other types of small lawn and garden machines. Barbecue grills are accepted if propane tanks are removed.
Stack items separately and set them out before 7 a.m. on the scheduled pick-up day. The equivalent of about one level pickup load is accepted per scheduled stop.
Trees, brush
The city’s tree and brush removal program, which involves free pick-up of tree limbs and brush, is handled separately from the large item service.
Material less than 10 inches in diameter is acceptable. Each scheduled pickup is limited to piles of brush up to 8-feet-wide by 10-feet-long by 10-feet-high.
The material is chipped and the city uses it to landscape parks and public facilities. Trimmings from work done by a commercial contractor, lumber and other types of debris are not accepted.
Do not tie brush and limbs together. Root balls, stumps, tires, pallets, oil, batteries, sod or rocks among other things are not accepted.
A brochure with a complete list and further details of both programs is available from the public works department at cityofcody-wy.gov/.
Avoid alleys
People should not place items in alleys.
The narrow lanes are too tight and restrictive for city crews to go down with a truck and handle larger items, Bowman said.
“We ask people to bring items to the front of their street because it’s been a challenge for us to pick them up in the alleys,” he said.
Recognizing that residents may have placed items in alleys over the spring and summer, the city will still provide the service if people can first move brush or large items to either end of the alley where the alleyway meets the street.
