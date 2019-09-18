A 76-year-old Byron woman is facing charges for interference with a police officer, accused of trying to bite one officer, as well threatening the lives of officers and their families.
“You got to remember you got kids and you got a wife, they can be killed,” Cody police officer Scott Burlingame recounted Bonnie Hinkle saying, according to the police affidavit.
After a driver in Hinkle’s vehicle was apprehended on the evening of Aug. 18 for charges of driving under the influence of alcohol near the Good2Go gas station on Yellowstone Avenue, Burlingame said Hinkle became highly belligerent and combative.
Officers noticed she seemed to be under the influence of alcohol as well, and when escorting her back to her vehicle, noticed 15 empty cans of Keystone beer inside the truck cab.
Despite being instructed otherwise, Hinkle kept getting out of her truck while officers were arresting Hinkle’s driver, and attempted to open the prisoner’s door in the squad car.
After threatening to drive the truck back to Byron, officers took the truck keys from her and told her they would be monitoring her vehicle as she said she would sleep inside it that night.
Hinkle did not respond kindly to the keys being taken away and accused officers of stealing from her.
“At one point in the conversation Hinkle told me she was glad to see so many police officers being killed,” Burlingame wrote in the affidavit.
About 90 minutes after the original traffic stop, Burlingame observed Hinkle “staggering” through the Good2Go parking lot and across Yellowstone to the Cassie’s parking lot. At this point Burlingame determined her a risk to motorists and placed her under arrest. Hinkle is also facing charges for being a pedestrian under the influence of alcohol.
After placed into handcuffs, Burlingame said he instructed Hinkle 23 different times to sit down in his patrol vehicle, to which she refused.
A different vehicle was called for Hinkle to which she complied with being put into.
But once at the Park County Detention Center Hinkle threatened officers.
“You know it ain’t hard to find out where you come from,” Hinkle said according to the affidavit. “It ain’t a threat it’s a promise.”
Once in custody, officers had to forcibly remove Hinkle’s shoes and while doing so, she kicked an officer in their left thigh. While placed face down on a mattress as she was being uncuffed, Hinkle attempted to bite that same officer on her right forearm.
Burlingame was told by the officer that the attempt to bite her failed.
Hinkle is now out of custody after her bond was reduced from $1,000 cash-only to a $1,000 personal recognizance bond on Aug. 28. She will make her next appearance in circuit court Nov. 18.
