The Cody Police Department has a newer, larger bomb robot and bomb response trailer as a gift from the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security in Cheyenne.
Together with support equipment, the Remotech F6A bomb robot and heated-air conditioned, enclosed trailer with built-in generator has an estimated market value of $270,000.
The robot, trailer and support equipment had been on loan to the CPD as an alternative to the department’s smaller model, which is out of service. City council members accepted ownership of the property when they recently approved the donation by consent agenda vote.
“This transfer of property will not have any conditions or obligations placed upon the City of Cody by the State of Wyoming,” Lynn Budd, Wyoming Homeland Security director, wrote in a Sept. 20 letter to police chief Chuck Baker. “The City of Cody has no obligation to maintain the equipment and will have full discretion to any final disposition of the property.”
The F6A is the second bomb robot owned by the city. In 2008, the CPD received a $176,286 federal homeland security grant through Wyoming Homeland Security. Grant money was used in 2009 to buy a bomb robot. It replaced one on temporary loan at the time. Now that robot has quit working.
According to Baker’s report, the manufacturer no longer makes replacement parts; nor does it provide service or tech support.
“The robot is outdated and the cost of returning this robot to full operation is cost prohibitive,” he wrote.
Although the small robot is not in service, Blake Stinson, bomb team commander, said he hopes to repair the unit himself because its smaller size makes it usable down airplane aisles.
“I’m still trying to get it up and serviceable,” he said. “That’s not happened yet.”
A bomb robot and equipment are necessary to maintain the Cody Police Department Region 6 Bomb Team accreditation with the FBI. In addition to receiving proper training, the team must possess a remotely operated vehicle (robot).
The transfer of equipment will further support the CPD in its implementation of the state homeland security strategies, state initiatives and focused efforts to build and sustain programs within and across state boundaries.
“This program, procedures and equipment are intended, in part, to counter terrorist events, employing weapons of mass destruction, suicide bombers, vehicle-borne explosive devices and radio-controlled improvised explosive devices,” Baker wrote.
The bottom line is remotely-controlled bomb robots save lives. They allow Cody’s highly trained bomb team to more safely disable and dispose of hazardous explosives ranging from discovered fireworks and war memorabilia to homemade bombs and weapons of mass destruction.
Stinson said the squad is called upon 6-12 times per year. The incident may involve taking an x-ray of a suspicious package or deactivating an explosive such as hand grenades saved from World War II.
Sometimes a caller may ask for an opinion based on a sent photo, Stinson said. But most of the time the team is assembled and travels to the site of a suspicious explosive. Once there, team members may use the robot to take x-ray images remotely, although sometimes they must first go closer themselves to take an x-ray.
Donated supplies include tools such as a telescoping camera and articulating arms that allow police to configure and adapt the robot depending on the situation.
Bomb squad one of six in Wyoming
The Cody Bomb Squad was accredited in February 2008 through the U.S. Department of Justice, FBI Bomb Data Center.
A member of the Wyoming Homeland Security Regional Response Team 6, the Cody team serves Park, Hot Springs, Washakie and Big Horn counties along with select areas of Yellowstone National Park.
Cody members are Blake Stinson, bomb team commander, and officers Justin Dollard and Steven Bassett.
Stinson said Cody is the only bomb team in the northwest quarter of the state. Five others operate across the rest of Wyoming.
To maintain an active bomb team, the police department must ensure its three bomb team members are certified by the FBI Hazardous Devices School and remain accredited by the FBI by meeting the National Guidelines for Bomb Technicians.
This means each officer spends at least two weeks in hazardous materials training and another six weeks attending the hazardous devices school where all the nations’ bomb technicians are trained. Both trainings occur in Alabama. To maintain certification, the officers return for training every three years.
All expenses are covered by homeland security or, because the Cody Bomb Squad also responds to calls involving hazardous materials, the regional response hazmat team.
