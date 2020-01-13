Wyoming Rising is having its annual Women’s March on Jan. 18.
Formerly called the “Women and Allies March,” this is the fourth annual Women’s March that Wyoming Rising has sponsored. This year’s theme, “March for a Better America,” will address the problems and opportunities faced across the country, the organization said.
After the march through downtown Cody, speakers will focus on the issues of civil rights, affordable health care, quality education, participation in public policy and government accountability. These themes appear in Wyoming Rising’s mission statement at wyomingrising.org.
The march will begin at Cody City Park at 11 am. Speakers, music and refreshments will provide inspiration after the march. In the event of inclement weather, the speakers and refreshments may be moved to the Christ Episcopal Church in Cody.
