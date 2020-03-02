RIVERTON (WNE) — Police saved the day recently when a 4-year-old girl called 911 because her baby dolls were sick.
The little girl phoned dispatch at about 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, saying she was there with Bridger, “and that’s an emergency, because the baby won’t stop crying!”
The girl said she was going to get Bridger, but then lost contact with dispatch.
Three officers arrived on scene: officers Wes Barry and Brandon Brookover, and Sgt. Scott Komrs. “The mother answered the door and was like ‘Oh really?’” said Riverton Police Department captain Todd Byerly.
But the little girl knew what to do.
She emerged and confronted the officers saying “Yes! My babies are sick, and I need help.”
The officers tried to talk to the little girl about whether the babies’ illnesses really warranted a 911 call, but “she wasn’t having it,” said Byerly. “She wanted our assistance.”
Eventually the scene ended with an agreement: Next time the babies are sick, ask Mom for help first.
“She was the cutest thing,” Barry said to Byerly. “She was just really worried about her babies.
