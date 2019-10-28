A Lovell man is having his felony withdrawn in Park County District Court because a more serious felony is now being pursued against him in the federal courts.
Guadalupe Hernandez Jr., 38, is accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a charge carrying up to 10 years in federal prison.
“It’s a more serious charge, it’s being viewed as such,” Park County prosecuting attorney Jack Hatfield said.
Hatfield said that after receiving notice from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that there is a federal warrant out for Hernandez’s arrest, the county agreed to withdraw a charge for threatening with a deadly weapon, without prejudice. That charge only carries up to five years in prison.
“None of that is to say we know what the outcome of that’s going to be,” Hatfield said. “We’re assuming it’s a pretty serious matter.”
At the time of his Aug. 27 arrest Hernandez had an active protection order prohibiting him from possessing firearms and an active warrant out in Big Horn County. He was on felony probation for allowing meth in the presence of children and also was previously convicted for arson.
Hatfield said he did not know whether Big Horn will take the same action as Park has with its charges.
After a traffic stop was performed on a vehicle in Cody on Aug. 27 that Hernandez was a passenger in, Cody police officer Blake Stinson said he attempted to flee on foot.
Stinson followed in pursuit, running through the yards of multiple private residences. After Hernandez hopped a fence, Stinson noticed him “pull a handgun from his waistband.”
At his Wednesday hearing, Hernandez pled guilty to misdemeanors for interference with a peace officer and violating a domestic violence protection order. He was given no fine or probation for these charges and was credited for the 58 days he has served in jail.
“Whatever the outcome from that case may be, that will certainly be the controlling sanction and sentence,” Hatfield said.
Simpson said Hernandez will be transported by U.S. Marshalls to Cheyenne where he will begin the federal process in U.S. District Court.
He said if for some reason Hernandez’s felony charge was dismissed, Park County would refile its’ felony charge against him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.