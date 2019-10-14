Dunraven Pass in Yellowstone National Park has closed earlier than scheduled because of snow.
The road between Tower Falls to Canyon Junction, including Dunraven, was supposed to close for the winter on Oct. 15.
However, snow and ice led to what was going to be a temporary shutdown on Oct. 8. With more snow predicted, the National Park Service announced the seasonal closure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.