Cody, WY (82414)

Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High around 80F. NNE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.