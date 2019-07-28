Aiden Simonson, 12, gave it his best shot in one of the most classic of fair games on the Midway.
From fair time immemorial, it seems, there has always been a strong man event, where someone wields the equivalent of a sledge hammer and tries to shoot a ball to the top of a pole in a display of power.
He did not really come close, but in an age-group designated award, he walked away with a plastic sword, even if he was not satisfied.
"I want to hit the top," Simonson said.
The attendant blew a whistle and shouted, "We have a winner!"
She said more softly, "He did pretty well for a little kid."
Saturday day-time crowds at the Park County Fair, the last day of the annual event, seemed honed in on the livestock auction more than carnival-type games, or even indigestion-provoking food.
It was the big day for the young people who raised beef, goats, sheep and pigs.
Johanna Tomash, 15, of Powell, was leading an 18-month-old hunk of livestock named Blue, who looked black, into the cattle auction.
"Sometimes he looks blue," said Tomash, who said the surprisingly hairy beast weighed 1,204 pounds. "He's got big bones."
Sydney Simone, 11, was cuddling a white rabbit named "Buddy." She is four years into her animal-raising career. One reason she hasn't moved on to larger animals, she said, was a time-consuming competing activity.
"I play softball," Simone said.
The National Guard was recruiting, a carousel was whirling and a small number of people were trying to beat the house at its own games.
Ellie Edwards, 19, of Powell, hit six free throws underhanded to win the pick of one wall of prizes.
"It was my granny toss," Edwards said of her foul shooting.
She selected a stuffed squid as her prize.
"I like squids," Edwards proclaimed.
