Olive Glenn Golf Course has struggled the last few seasons, but the course’s new golf professional Matt Gibbens has a drive to restore it to its former glory.
Gibbens and the Olive Glenn board’s first initiative was opening the course free to the public last Friday. It’s a marketing move that may have paid off.
“We thought it would be a good way to get back on track,” Gibbens said. “Create a little stir in the local community.”
A “tremendous” turnout of around 200 golfers visited the course over the weekend, Gibbens said, numbers that haven’t been seen at the course since the middle of last summer. On Sunday, the course had two hours of back-to-back tee times booked.
Granted, none of those guests paid to play at the course that will be free through Friday, but if nothing else it proved there is an interest in golf in Cody and that public support for Olive Glenn does exist.
Gibbens said a major inspiration for the free opening was to encourage people to get outside and exercise during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We thought it would be in the best interest for the public,” he said. “Everyone has been all cooped up and getting cabin fever from the long winter here in Wyoming.”
On March 19, Park County Public Health put out a health order that prohibited golf clubs from operating. Gibbens said he was able to work with the department to find a solution that was equitable to the public as a whole, emphasizing social distancing on the course, and closing the bathrooms, ball washers, pro shop and clubhouse to all customers.
Club staff still made tee times and even ran a curbside food and beverage cart with premade items, and had porta-potties on site.
“People have obviously had to follow the guidelines but with social distancing – golf is already kind of that way anyway,” Gibbens said with a laugh.
The Powell Golf Club also opened this week under similar guidelines. While the club did not offer free golf, it did allow cart access.
Gibbens said the necessity of keeping proper sanitation efforts because of the virus hits home for him, as both his parents are in their 80s and have underlying health conditions. In the clubhouse he has been wiping and using bleach on a daily basis.
“I’m taking every precautionary measure I can,” he said.
In addition to the pure numbers, Gibbens said he had a great public response from the free week of golf. Despite blustery weather and cooler temperatures, he said there were some golfers braving the course on Tuesday.
“The response was extremely positive,” he said. “For me, it’s just moving forward with some of the things I want to address. We created quite the buzz around town.”
Although it may not be the opening weekend he envisioned when he first took the job, Gibbens said he was still able to meet quite a few golfers through “air handshakes” at a distance, the first step in his new leadership role.
“It was fun to meet people from a distance,” he said.
The free golf will come to an end after Friday.
Conditions on the course were unmistakably dry over the weekend, but Gibbens said with the increase of water flows from the Buffalo Bill Reservoir to start on April 15, the canal feeding the course will provide much needed hydration and add a strong hue of green to the course.
Gibbens is a new resident to the area but has been a frequent visitor as his father has lived in Wapiti for the past 15 years. He has more than 25 years of professional golf experience and comes to Olive Glenn most recently from The Santaluz Club in San Diego where he was an assistant golf professional.
“I know this course has had issues and struggles in the past, but I’m going to do what it takes to get this place running like a top,” Gibbens said.
