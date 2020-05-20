Wyoming is ready to hold elections safely and securely using the same methods available for decades, secretary of state Ed Buchanan said last week.
He said while most people appear to prefer voting in-person, the department will mail out a reminder to all voters of the options available – absentee ballots and in-person voting.
Buchanan said counties also have the flexibility to expand or contract the number of polling places to assist with social distancing.
During a commissioner meeting Tuesday, Park County Clerk Colleen Renner said the county will condense various polling places due to social distancing limitations at certain locations.
Polling typically at the South Fork Fire Hall, Wapiti and Valley Schools will move to the Cody Rec Center. Similarly, Ralston, Willwood, Clark, Garland and Frannie voters will be directed to the Heart Mountain Building at the Park County Fairgrounds.
Renner said the total number of election judges needed will remain the same or be only slightly less despite the reduction in facilities.
Residents of these communities will be notified of their voting options.
“It will look a little different this year, but it’s important and we’ll help the voters as much as we can,” she said.
Voters can submit their ballots up to 45 days ahead of election day in the Park County Courthouse elections department.
Buchannan said roughly 80% of residents voted in-person in the last election, but absentee ballots are available to anyone who requests one.
“That has been allowed in Wyoming for decades,” he said. “We are simply sending a reminder to everyone that if they so choose, they may order an absentee ballot – for those who may not feel safe going to the polls in person.”
The secretary of state said either way his goal is to maintain safe, fair elections. To that end he said all counties have received new equipment.
“We are invested in the long-term in secure and safe voting,” he said.
The 2020 primary election filing period ends May 29.
Offices on the Aug. 18 primary ballot include all state and county officials; Cody mayor and one representative for each of three wards; and precinct committee reps.
Candidates for the Cody School District and Northwest College boards are not on the primary ballot. They file Aug. 5-25 for the Nov. 3 general election. Also on the general election ballot are candidates for hospital, conservation, fire, cemetery and museum boards.
Nominee forms are available from the Park County Courthouse Elections Office. Or visit parkcounty.us/pcelections or soswy.state.wy.us/Elections.
Statewide candidates include:
State Senate 20
• Theresa Livingston (D)
• Ed Cooper(R)
• Linda Weeks (R)
State Senate 18
• Richard Jones (R)
• Tim French (R)
State House 24
• Sandy Newsome (R)
State House 25:
• Dan Laursen (R)
• Chris Good (R)
State House 28
• Levi J. Shinkle (D)
• John R. Winter (R)
State House 50
• Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R)
Park County candidates include:
County commissioner
• Jake Fulkerson (R)
City of Cody candidates include:
Mayor
• Matt Hall, incumbent, nonpartisan
Cody City Council
• Jerry Fritz, Ward 2 incumbent, nonpartisan.
•No candidates have filed for Ward 1 or Ward 3.
To file for a city office, call City Hall, (307) 527-7511, for a Municipal Offices Application.
