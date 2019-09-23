Yellowstone Regional Airport is entering its slower winter season with great momentum from the previous summer.
For the respective months June through August, the airport set records for total boarded passengers. In August, YRA beat the August 2016 record by 201 passengers and in July accounted for even higher passenger totals, with 6,521 compared to the previous high of 5,962 passengers in July 2016. In June, YRA enplaned 4,979 passengers compared to the previous high of 4,907 in June 2018.
YRA achieved another milestone in July with passenger numbers exceeding 6,000 for the first time.
Overall, it was an 8.7 percent traffic increase from the summer of 2018 and qualifies YRA as the third busiest airport in Wyoming, behind Casper and Jackson.
Bob Hooper, general manager for YRA, attributes the increases to improved flight schedules and competitive fares being offered by United and Delta Airlines.
YRA board member Bucky Hall said the Cody weather was fairly cooperative for flying this summer, but what still caused many delays was recurring inclement weather in Denver.
United returned nonstop Chicago flight service to YRA for the first time since 2017 this summer with a Saturday arrival and Sunday departure. Hall said the flights were typically about 80 percent full on the 70-seat planes.
“Labor Day weekend it was completely booked both ways,” Hall said. “We’re quite pleased with it.”
Hall said these flights were helped by the fact United ran four daily flights from YRA to Denver this summer, allowing Chicago-bound flyers flexibility as to when they could leave.
In total, 38 total flights came and went from the airport weekly.
The Cody Yellowstone Air Improvements Resources group will not get back roughly $41,000 of its maximum revenue guarantee charge for the Chicago flight. Hall raised the MRG money through public fundraising. An MRG is a security deposit which CYAIR pays up front to airlines at the beginning of summer service. CYAIR pays 60 percent of this fee while the Aeronautics division of the Wyoming Department of Transportation chips in the other 40 percent. Based off sales, most money is returned at the end of the summer flights but in 2017, the last time YRA serviced nonstop flights to Chicago, United did not return any of the MRG.
CYAIR is a go-between organization in airline-airport negotiations, representing YRA’s interests as contracts are hammered out, but doing so under the auspices of a nonprofit rather than a government entity.
The YRA board is already looking forward to next summer and in early October, Hooper and CYAIR staff will travel to Chicago to meet with United staff and discuss service plans.
Through the winter, United is the only carrier to provide service at YRA. Under the Essential Air Service agreement the federal government typically provides around $800,000 in annual subsidies to airline carriers to service winter flights to smaller regional airports like YRA.
United recently submitted a $841,000 bid to continue its service of 14 weekly flights from Cody through 2022. To view the bid visit regulations.gov/document?D=DOT-OST-2011-0121-0070.
Delta Sky West did not submit a winter bid but operated two Salt Lake City flights from the airport this summer, which Hall said will continue through mid-October – about a month longer span of service than provided last year. Hall said he will pressure Delta to resume next summer’s flights by May 1, almost three weeks earlier than when they started this summer. Also, he will campaign Sky West for one overnight flight.
The airport relies on significant government funding to stay afloat. This year, YRA is budgeted to receive $345,565 in governmental support and $1.7 million in outside grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.