The Park County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a possible gravesite discovered on private property in the Polecat Bench area off of WYO 294.
The site was discovered Aug. 12 by the current property owner.
The possible grave has sandstone rocks placed about 6 feet in length with a white homemade metal cross as a marker. The grave appears to have been created some time ago, due to animals burrowing into the stones.
Cut into the cross is the name “MORGAN” with the numerals “88” cut into the top of the cross on the left side and “03” on the right side. Attached to the cross is a necklace chain with one large finger ring apparently made for a male and other finger rings possibly designed for a female. The rings were very tarnished due to being exposed to the elements.
Search and Rescue cadaver detection dogs indicated that there may be human remains in the grave.
Anyone having any information on this possible gravesite is asked to contact the Park County Sheriff’s Office, (307) 754-8700 or (307) 527-8700.
