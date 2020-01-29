Many people in the local community have relied on the nonprofit Sleeping Giant Ski Area for their winter outdoor recreation since the mountain reopened in 2009.
It’s even been a regular trip for elementary school students.
Mia Broussard, a student at Wapiti Elementary, was brought to tears when she found out the news about Sleeping Giant, her mother said.
“Not having it would be sad because you can use skiing throughout your life,” Broussard, 10, said. “Not being able to learn that would be sad.”
It was announced last week the mountain will be suspending operations for the 2020-21 winter season due to lack of funding and consistent deficits experienced every season restarting.
Some of the problems that have plagued Sleeping Giant are common hurdles most nonprofits must overcome.
Continued support
Yellowstone Recreations Foundation Board member Otto Goldbach said after a great showing of local support and start-up funding when the mountain first reopened, it has been difficult continuing to harness financial support from the community.
“It seems fairly easy to raise money to put them in, but it’s the operations that get them (nonprofits),” Goldbach said.
Marion Morrison, executive director of Friends of a Legacy, said her wild horse advocacy organization has encountered the same challenges since starting in 2005. To increase its support base, Morrison said the organization has aggressively sought out grants and took out an advertisement in Cowboys and Indians magazine, but that marketing effort saw little public response. She said FOAL has spent almost as much money trying to obtain grants as it has been awarded.
“You … hope that your sponsors and donors come forward as you move forward,” she said.
Bob Kurtz, board of directors president for the Yellowstone Quake, said the team has faced similar challenges since starting around 2005. They have worked to increase revenues by getting creative with sponsorship opportunities and letting businesses showcase their products at games.
Morrison said FOAL has enacted similar efforts such as “sponsoring a mare.”
“Attaching people to solid pieces of the overall picture that they can really be connected to,” she said.
Morrison said her biggest concern for the future is finding the next generation of donors and members. Mike Gimmeson, former ski school director at Sleeping Giant, said this is precisely the area where the mountain has fallen short, giving up on attracting youths when they become teenagers.
“We need to attract investment that will bring in more skiers,” he said,
None of this is to say a nonprofit can’t succeed in Cody. More than 50 nonprofits exist in the city, some of which are 50 years old. One of those elder denizens is Cody Country Snowmobile Association.
Bert Miller, president of CCSA, said his organization has found success by targeting whole families.
“Attracting families with children so the legacy would live on,” Miller said. “Without a strong membership base it’s hard to stay afloat.”
Why keep it alive?
Keeping a mountain like Sleeping Giant alive is no small task. The mountain boasts significantly less acreage and terrain than most surrounding ski areas, and is not located near any metropolitan area. Furthermore, Red Lodge Mountain Resort is only five minutes further from Cody than Sleeping Giant.
In recognition of these hard truths and as part of its community-focused mission, the mountain has always offered very low prices for its services in comparison to neighboring ski areas. Gimmeson said this has been a huge part of the mountain’s financial woes.
“That place – they’re just giving that away and that’s why they’re not making it,” he said. “It’s not rocket science.
“It needs to be run as a business and walk on its own feet with focused community support.”
Whether this sole factor alone has spelled Sleeping Giant’s demise could be debated, but it’s that affordability that has allowed many local youth to participate in winter sports that may never have had otherwise.
Wapiti Elementary in the North Fork frequents the ski hill 4-5 times a winter. Wapiti Elementary teacher Jessica Dominick said her students have gained not only exercise, but a sense of self-confidence that has assisted them in the classroom, propelling a number students to raise their hands more often and approach school work with a better attitude. She was a benefactor of the program as well, as a former student at the school.
“They felt more comfortable trying things that might seem difficult,” she said. “(Certain students) felt school work was really hard, so it was a great way to tie-in with our growth mindset.
“They’re flying down the mountain screaming, ‘Yes I can do this.’”
Orrin Couture, 10, said the “lodge buddy” system the school enacts when attending the ski hill has taught him responsibility.
Dominick said they incorporate math problems to the children when they purchase lunch at the base lodge.
“(It’s) giving the opportunity to families, who on their own, wouldn’t have that opportunity,” Dominick said.
Sophie Broussard, Mia’s mother and a secretary at the school, said the school would not be able to afford ski trips to Red Lodge. Homeschool students also regularly frequent the mountain and host get-together events there throughout the winter with 20-50 people regularly in attendance, home school student Hunter Robbins said.
“It’s my favorite thing to do in the winter,” he said.
Robbins said visiting the ski hill and developing his snowboarding made him realize, “you can do things if you put your mind to it,” and also improved his social skills.
“As a person it made me mentally stronger,” he said.
Hope for the future
At this point, hope is still alive for the future of Sleeping Giant and the mountain staying open next season. Gimmeson envisions a “Sleeping Giant 3.0” where a private investor will take a leadership role in guiding the mountain moving forward, with help from a new leadership team made up by volunteers.
“The volunteer spirit the community has shown to the mountain has been great and it can co-exist with mountain professionals and upgraded services to become a viable entity that will attract investment,” he said, “bringing in more skiers and pricing strategies.”
He said he already knows of one individual who is “very interested” in investing.
Goldbach said he will work to solidify a working group of volunteers to solicit donations and ideas for how the mountain can stay afloat.
“Either we get some more volunteers or some more donations to have something of a season next year,” Goldbach said. “People are always willing to volunteer but are they willing to follow up and do the work?”
Gimmeson said Sleeping Giant could attract more customers by investing more in amenities like building a yurt, adding to the base lodge and improving the mountain’s terrain parks.
Whatever solutions may come forth, he said time is of the essence with Red Lodge 2020/21 season passes already up for sale this spring. Gimmeson said the YRF board has been a revolving door of members, too slow and inefficient with their actions.
“We need faithful board members,” he said. “We need people directly involved and interacting with customers.”
Goldbach said it would take $6 million in funding for the mountain to comfortably exist in a permanent state. He said this isn’t an impossible goal considering The Buffalo Bill Center of the West recently raised around $12 million for a revamp of the Cody Firearms Museum.
