A nine-year-old girl from Odessa, Fla., was charged and tossed into the air by the bull bison on the afternoon of July 22 near Observation Point Trail in the Old Faithful Geyser area.
According to witnesses, a group of approximately 50 people were within 5-10 feet of the bison for at least 20 minutes before eventually causing it to charge the group.
The girl was taken to the Old Faithful Lodge by her family, where she was assessed and treated by a park emergency medical providers. Later she was taken to and released from the Old Faithful Clinic.
No citations have been issued and the incident is still under investigation.
Visitors to Yellowstone are reminded to stay 25 yards away from all large animals including bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes, and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.
