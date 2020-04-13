As far as confirmed COVID-19 cases go, Park County has been defying the odds with only one case confirmed to date.
Despite that number, the county has sent 216 tests for about a .004% confirmation rate among those who showed symptoms for it or are at high risk of infection from the COVID-19 disease. Park County has sent the sixth most tests in Wyoming and has the lowest COVID-19 rate among counties that have at least one positive test for the viral disease, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There have been 275 confirmed cases of the infection in Wyoming as of Monday morning from the 5,570 tests given out.
There have been 110 confirmed cases of recoveries in the state. With Big Horn County getting its first case over the weekend, there are only two counties (Platte, Weston) remaining that have not had a case.
Wyoming’s first COVID-19 related death was reported Monday in Johnson County.
But there are gaps in the positive numbers, including a negative test not always being a true negative.
The available polymerase chain reaction test that is available for COVID-19 has a sensitivity of 95%. What that means is, of all the people who actually have the virus and test for it, 5% of those people will be incorrectly identified as negative.
“When a test is taken into the real world to be used on live patients, many hard-to-control variables are introduced at many levels that may allow the false negative rate to creep up,” said Park County Public Health officer Dr. Aaron Billin.
Based on that rate, around 10 people who have been tested likely have the virus in the county.
“We suspect that false negatives have occurred in Park County,” Billin said.
A critical-care blog, EMCrit, estimated that the genetic tests are only about 75% sensitive and suggests a single negative swab doesn’t rule out the disease.
“If it’s positive … you absolutely can make a [clinical] decision,” said Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease. “If it’s negative, you may be early on in the infection and the viral load may be so low you don’t get it.”
Initially, WDH recommended COVID-19 testing only for individuals with a proven negative virus panel. This was to save using a COVID-19 test on an individual whose symptoms could be explained by a common virus.
This preliminary test sometimes required the patient to pay out-of-pocket costs for the viral tests, a potential hurdle that stopped people from getting a test. In contrast, the COVID-19 PCR test has generally been free.
New testing opens new can of worms
The WDH recently changed this recommendation to no longer require a negative influenza test before taking a COVID-19 test.
Cody Regional Health and medical institutions throughout the country now are only testing individuals who exhibit serious signs for the illness due to sample test shortages that must meet the following criteria:
1. Are hospitalized
2. Are residents in a communal setting (nursing home, assisted living facility, jail, etc.)
3. Are health care providers or first responders with direct patient contact
4. Older than 65
5. Have underlying health problems
6. Have close contact (less than 6 feet for at least 10 minutes) with No. 4 and No. 5.
7. Are pregnant (as they will need to be hospitalized to deliver).
Commercial labs do not have prerequisites for performing a COVID-19 test, but these tests can run up to $150-$200 out-of-pocket.
Even with a negative result, doctors are still considering the results of other tests, and people exhibiting lesser symptoms, those of the 5%, false negative crowd who still exhibit symptoms, and those who have had potential contacts with infected others, are still told to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Cody resident Cherie Fisher was one of this bunch despite testing negative for COVID-19 on March 22, experiencing an irritated sore throat, headaches, muscle aches and shortness of breath among other symptoms, since early March.
“I’ve been sick almost a month,” Fisher said. “They couldn’t figure out what I had.”
Fisher said she knows “quite a few” people who are feeling COVID-19 symptoms and feels frustrated regarding the current lack of tests being given.
She wants the U.S. government and Centers for Disease Control to do a better job of making more tests available throughout the country because of the large variety of symptoms being reported.
“This is not an OK position for any of us to be in,” Fisher said. “Tell me why the greatest country in the world can’t get tests? We can’t continue to take no for an answer.”
Fisher would also like a screening and quarantine center to be set up at an alternative location to West Park Hospital, for people who show symptoms. In short, she doesn’t trust people to self-quarantine under their own direction.
“When we do have sick people they shouldn’t be out in the community,” she said. “How do you have any guarantee that they’re going to self-quarantine?
“We need to be in a position of protecting each other.”
Fisher, who has returned to work, said she is wearing a face mask and gloves because she is still experiencing mild symptoms.
The great unknown
The to-date U.S. infection rate is now at .001%. Under that statistic, Park County should have about 10 confirmed cases. A recent University of Texas study also estimated that for every diagnosed case, there were 10 cases undiagnosed.
Billin said inadvertent transmission by the asymptomatic and presymptomatic is a concern in all locations. It is these people, with no knowledge they have the disease, who could be inadvertently infecting the population.
It is because of this unknown group that the self-quarantine and social distance regulations are so important. The University of Texas study suggests that rural counties with one case have a 51% chance of sustained community transmission.
“Those who are asymptomatic can expose others unwittingly,” Billin said. “Those that develop symptoms can expose others for at least 48 hours before they realize that they are sick. This underscores the importance of aggressive social, physical distancing for everyone, not just those who are at greater risk.”
Billin also mentioned that the BioFire virus panel, a test similar to the COVID-19 PCR test, has a sensitivity rate of 95% and a specificity or “false positive” rate of 99%.That false positive rate means only 1% of the people tested who don’t have the disease are incorrectly identified as being positive for it. Billin said the one confirmed case in Park County is not suspected to have fallen under this category.
Park County also does not have any “probable” designated cases. Probable cases are people who are identified to be a close contact to a laboratory confirmed COVID-19 case and develop symptoms of COVID-19 within 14 days, but are not tested. Since the one confirmed case in Park County was a CRH employee, all known individuals who came in close contact with her were tested due to the high risk nature of the situation.
Kim Deti, public information officer for the Wyoming Department of Health, said out of the thousands of samples sent to the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory for COVID-19, a total of 101 samples have been rejected. Of those, only three were from Park County. This does not include any tests that were sent to private labs.
