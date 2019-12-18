Cody Coffee Roasters is officially under new management.
Robert Reed, a retired nurse and 30-year resident of Cody, said he purchased the whole business Nov. 23 from former owner Jesse Renfors.
Reed took over the business, including all three locations, in partnership with wife, Linda Reed, also a nurse, daughter Marian Miears and son-in-law Rodney Miears.
Robert Reed said he made the decision soon after retiring.
“I retired, so I guess I thought I wasn’t busy enough,” he said.
That’s not an issue now, he said Thursday afternoon, on a day when he started working well before dawn.
“Our slogan is awaken the senses,” he said.
While he said they want to do some new things with the business that Renfors expanded from one location to three, Reed also said he kept the staff. Cody Coffee Roasters businesses are located at the old airport terminal, the new terminal and 16th Street across from Eastside School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.