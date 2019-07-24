A Cody company has won the construction bid for Phase 2 of the city’s sewer lagoon project expected to start in the next month or so.
City council recently approved awarding the contract to Harris Trucking & Construction Co. – also construction contractor for Phase 1 of the $9.6 million Wastewater Treatment Facility Upgrade and Expansion Project.
“We have a good relationship with Harris and they did a good job with Phase 1,” said public works director Phillip Bowman.
Harris’ bid of $5.22 million was the lowest of three submitted. Western Municipal Construction bid the job at $6.52 million and JR Civil, $7.44 million.
The city has contracted with Engineering Associates based in Cody for project design, bid review and oversight of both phases.
Bowman said the bid received from Harris Trucking is higher than Engineering Associates’ estimate of $4.59 million, and puts construction and engineering combined costs about $16,000 over the original $6 million Phase 2 project budget made in 2016.
“As we went through the project we were able to bring the estimate down,” he said.
Contingency – money set aside for unanticipated costs – is already built into the $6 million estimate, he said.
The city is using a combination of sources to pay for the project, including state loans and grants, wastewater reserves and $2.98 million from Park County’s 1-cent optional sales and use tax.
Wastewater fund reserves will cover construction overage.
Bowman anticipates issuing a notice to proceed to Harris Trucking by Aug. 19. Work on the project is expected to begin shortly afterward.
The Phase 2 contract sets Sept. 30, 2020, as the deadline for final completion. Harris will incur a $1,000 penalty for each day beyond that date until the work is substantially finished.
At that point, Cody will have a more efficient sewer system capable of accommodating growth for another 30 years.
