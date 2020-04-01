A month after road construction in downtown Cody began, Sheridan Avenue between 10th and 11th streets is now cleaned up and open.
“We’re all glad for that,” Cody Beers, Wyoming Department of Transportation spokesman, said at the Tuesday weekly project update meeting outside on The Irma porch.
The state highway project through downtown Cody began March 3. It involves removal and replacement of damaged concrete pavement, curb and gutter and sidewalk and removal and replacement of ADA ramps.
Both north-side intersections at 11th and Sheridan outside Millstone Pizza and Maurices reopened Saturday.
Businesses along the north half of the street are not yet in the clear, said Kurt Countryman, project manager for prime contractor S&S Builders.
“We’ll still come back and have more closures for grinding, sealing and (applying) thermoplastic,” he said. “All that will happen the end of May to the first of June.”
The first phase of a two-phase project is set to end June 15 before resuming mid-August.
Now in Week 5, the 2020 Cody Improvement Project is covering the north side of Sheridan in the 1200 and 1300 blocks, which are closed to traffic. The north intersections of 12th and 13th streets along Sheridan are closed as well.
Thus far, delays directly due to the 2019 novel coronavirus disease have been avoided.
“All our guys seem to be healthy,” Countryman said.
Tina Hoebelheinrich, Cody Chamber of Commerce executive director, expressed gratitude COVID-19 hasn’t restricted downtown construction and that it’s been able to continue.
“There’s so little downtown traffic now just because people are staying home and sheltering in and trying to stop the spread of coronavirus,” she said. “It’s not a good thing. But at least there will be something positive – that the construction is able to continue.”
While it hasn’t stopped construction, COVID-19 has indirectly impacted work flow.
When delivery of fly ash for concrete was delayed last week due to the pandemic’s effect on trucking of supplies, S&S Builders’ concrete pouring schedule was disrupted. Instead of switching work to the south side of Sheridan as planned, roadwork will continue along the north half.
Traffic continues to be carried on the south side of the roadway, with one lane in each direction and a 20 mph speed limit. Left turns are not allowed.
The north portions of the 12th and Sheridan intersection outside Sean DeNamur Designs and Open Range Images are closed; however, depending on weather, S&S Builders is aiming to reopen that intersection by Friday or Saturday.
Once the north 12th Street intersection is opened, the north 14th Street and Sheridan Avenue intersection will be closed and the closure moved up to 15th, also on the north side.
“This should happen at the end of this week or early next week, depending on the weather,” Todd Frost, WYDOT resident engineer, said in a weekly update statements.
Countryman said S&S should be able to “hop back” west to 10th Street on April 20 and then work down the south side of Sheridan.
At that time, the plan is to allow vehicles to park on the north side of Sheridan, Beers added.
Direct questions about the project to Frost, (307) 587-2220 or Todd.Frost@wyo.gov.
Business access changes during work
Many downtown Cody businesses remain open despite disruptions due to the coronavirus disease pandemic and roadway construction on Sheridan.
Tina Hoebelheinrich, chamber executive director, said the chamber hasn’t heard much about construction from its members because of the overriding consequences of COVID-19.
“A lot of businesses are open with very limited hours or curbside or carryout service,” she said. “Even the ones trying to do curbside with traffic direction (such as to backdoors), they are trying to make it business as usual as long as they can.”
Although the north half of Sheridan remains closed to traffic along the active construction zone, sidewalks are open and pedestrians may use them to enter storefronts.
The city’s Bob Moore Parking Lot off Beck Avenue near businesses in the active construction zone is open to public parking. As a courtesy to fellow merchants, business owners and employees are asked to park there and leave side street parking spaces for customers.
“It’d be really nice if business owners would park a block away and walk to their business,” said Cody Beers, WYDOT spokesman. “If they own a business and park in front of that business, it’s making it hard for customers to get to their business.”
Construction zone signs along Rumsey and Beck saying “Road closed to thru traffic” indicate a closed intersection ahead; however, drivers may pass by the sign to park along those side streets and then walk to nearby businesses.
To accommodate customers, some businesses have opened backdoors accessed by alleyways.
Downtown restaurants prohibited from serving food inside due to COVID-19 restrictions, are offering “curbside” service. For some, curbside means delivering to vehicles parked on a side street or by the backdoor.
Weekly meeting time moved up
Another change is in store for weekly public meetings each Tuesday morning on the 2020 Cody Improvement Project.
Because most businesses try to open around 10 a.m., the meeting time has been moved back one hour to 9 a.m. starting Tuesday.
A few weeks ago, meetings were moved from the Cody Club Room to outside on The Irma porch at the corner of Sheridan and 12th, regardless of weather conditions.
The move is due to social distancing recommendations by health officials as a way to prevent people from spreading the 2019 novel coronavirus disease.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
