As much of the state ground to a halt Monday due to snow and winds, the surrounding mountains once again blocked the Big Horn Basin from the worst of it.
Geri Swanson, a forecaster at the National Weather Service in Riverton, said the snow that fell Sunday afternoon into Monday only accumulated roughly 2 inches by mid-morning.
Meanwhile, Red Lodge received 26 inches in the last 24 hours and roads across much of the rest of the state were closed Monday morning as a strong winter storm expected to drop heavy snow from Buffalo to Rock Springs by Monday afternoon moved through the state.
A winter storm warning was in effect throughout central and western Wyoming in anticipation of a storm expected to bring heavy snow and brisk winds to the area.
The warning was in effect throughout the day Tuesday, with the heaviest snow expected to fall around midday Monday. Accumulations of up to 1 foot were predicted for parts of central and northern Wyoming.
Swanson said the snow in Cody was expected to subside Monday afternoon. A second storm Thursday-Friday was only expected to drop an inch in the Cody area over a 24-hour period.
Most of the snow will be over in Yellowstone, in the mountains, the Tetons,” she said. “When it comes across the mountains, most of it gets snowed out on the west side. That’s a snow-protected area.”
