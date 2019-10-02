Changes to the City of Cody’s residential and commercial electric rates took effect Tuesday with bills generated in October.
The adopted rate structure sends the right message to customers – that if they conserve electricity they will have a lower bill, Phillip Bowman, public works director, has said.
Although some customers, especially those with commercial accounts, will end up paying more, most residential customers will notice little difference or may even pay less.
The new rate model is designed to increase the city’s electrical fund revenue by 2 percent per year over three years. City officials say more revenue is needed for inflation, increased maintenance and operating costs, and capital projects such as substation upgrades.
“We’re moving in the right direction, so charges are in line with actual use,” Bowman said during third reading of an ordinance to modify electricity rates.
Monthly bills have two components: a base rate, or flat fee charged to cover fixed costs related to providing the service, and kilowatt hours, which measure the amount of electricity used. The new model lowers residential base rates while increasing customer use rates. As a result, not everyone served by the city will pay more.
Prior to the city council’s vote to approve on final reading, Bowman said while a few people had contacted City Hall seeking information about new rates, he’d received no complaints about the city’s intention to change the rate structure.
Modified rates return to a model similar to one used before the last restructure adopted in 2015 that charged all customers the same base rate of $31.16 regardless of how much electricity used. Because residential customers will now pay a lower base rate, about 75 percent of the city’s 3,751 residential electric customers should not see an increase in monthly bills.
“The adjustment more accurately reflects use by customers,” Bowman said.
Low kWh users may see their electric bill go down. Typically, larger users will see an increase while average users will not be impacted.
High volume residential users – those consuming 2,000-3,000 kWhs – can expect a 3 percent increase each year.
Commercial customers’ base rate will remain about the same while their usage rate will increase.
As a result, Bowman said all commercial users can expect to pay more.
Businesses will see on average a 2.9 percent increase each year over three years as base rates and usage rates go up. They can expect to pay about $10.76 more per month on average by fall 2021.
Averaging all 779 commercial accounts, a monthly bill of $120.49 today will increase by nearly 9 percent to $131.25 over the next three years.
The 289 large commercial-demand customers, including the City of Cody, will see the most significant jump in their demand-service base rate. Their current $31.16 monthly base rate will go up by $43.84 total over three years, amounting to a $75 base fee by October 2021.
In fiscal year 2018-2019 the city’s electric taxable sales totaled $9.14 million. The council recently amended its current budget to reflect an expected $8,196 jump due to the new rate model.
An additional demand fee is also applied to Cody’s largest businesses and industries. As proposed, the separate demand fee will drop slightly – from $17.93 to $16.50 – during the phase-in period.
Demand costs are assessed because there is a higher cost to service large customers as more equipment is needed and city workers spend more time servicing those accounts, often going to the businesses to monitor and test services, Bowman said.
A number of large commercial users, who had been in the “middle of the pack,” now have higher rates.
“It’s a classification we felt needed the most adjustment,” Bowman said.
New electric service rates result from a retail electric rate study conducted in April by Utility Financial Solutions, considered a nationally-recognized premiere rate-study consultant for public power utilities.
