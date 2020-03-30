While many business have had to restrict hours during the COVID-19 outbreak, Walmart is making it easier to get hired as demand for food and other supplies at the store have soared.
Cody store manager John Dickson said in a video message Monday the store is looking for both temporary and permanent workers.
To apply, text “jobs” to 240240 or visit walmartcareers.com.
“We want to help sustain our community,” he said. “I’m very proud of all of our associates and I am very thankful to all of you in the Big Horn Basin, our friends and neighbors who are working with us to ensure that people are taken care of and are getting their needs met.”
It could be a boost in a tough time.
While Park County’s rate of unemployment jumped to 5.2% in January, the middle of an already-tough period for unemployment in the county, current numbers aren’t promising at the national level and unemployment could also increase locally as business close or restrict hours.
As such, Department of Workforce Services offices throughout the State of Wyoming are open and actively serving individuals. People who have been laid off and looking for work can find assistance at one of the department’s 20 locations.
Workers who have lost their jobs through layoffs have a number of options. Most need immediate assistance with filing claims with the Unemployment Insurance program. While that financial assistance does not replace a full paycheck, it can help people through the hard times between jobs. DWS workforce specialists also help the dislocated workers register on Wyoming at Work, a Wyoming-specific employment search engine.
“I encourage individuals who find themselves out of a job through no fault of their own to explore their options with our capable DWS staff,” said Robin Sessions Cooley, director of the Department of Workforce Services. “DWS Workforce Centers are ready and willing to assist individuals who need help now.”
Individuals who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own are generally eligible for unemployment benefits. Workers can submit applications for benefits online by filing at wyui.wyo.gov or by calling (307) 473-3789. Online filing is encouraged due to the current high call volume and the need for social distancing. Individuals requiring help with filing can receive assistance at the DWS workforce center locations.
