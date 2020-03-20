Effective Monday, in an attempt to reduce person-to-person contact, the Cody School District will distribute just two days a week while children are out of school.
Meals will be ready for pickup Monday and Thursdays only. Monday will have three breakfast and lunches. Thursday will have two breakfast and lunches. These meals will be shelf stable with the exception of a sandwich on pickup day that is to be refrigerated or consumed within 2 hours.
More shelf stable meal kits have been shipped to allow for added variety. Families are asked to send a healthy person to pick up meals for all youth in the household. If everyone in the household is sick you are asked to call and seek help from a neighbor who can knock and drop if necessary.
