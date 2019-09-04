A lecture called “Theodore Roosevelt, the Unscrupulous Concessionaire, and the Insane Adversary,” will be delivered by Dr. Jeremy Johnston Thursday at 12:15 in the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Coe Auditorium.
Johnston’s talk is part of the Draper Natural History Museum’s Lunchtime Expedition series.
The focus is about a complex case set in 1903 and beyond involving President Roosevelt, Yellowstone National Park concessionaires, the court system.
