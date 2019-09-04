Wyoming has been referred to as a small town with a long main street. If so, that small town has come together to support Powell High School senior Ethan Asher.
While the quarterback, who was severely injured in a rollover accident last week, is now looking at an updated, improved diagnosis, schools and businesses all over the state have rallied to the cause.
Last Friday at the Cody High School football scrimmage, despite a light crowd, nearly $850 was raised.
“A lot of people were giving $20 bills,” activities secretary Leigh Tuten said when she gave the final tally to coach Matt McFadden.
At the volleyball Border Wars this weekend there will be more chances for fans to support the Asher family.
Beyond Cody, help has come from all over. The Powell versus Riverton football game and Riverton volleyball tournament last weekend raised $6,000. Nearly $2,500 was raised at Casper Natrona, the school reported.
Money was raised during the Labor Day festvities in Meeteetse.
In Asher’s hometown, Northwest College donated sales from its first home volleyball game to Asher’s family.
“We are so grateful for our Wyoming family and all of those in our local communities for their support of Ethan,” Northwest College posted on Facebook.
The Ohana Shave Ice truck got in on the action as well, raising $2,160 while selling treats outside of Blair’s Supermarket. Powell resident Scott Heny then threw in another $2,000.
Asher’s parents posted on Facebook that his brain activity is still being monitored but his spinal cord wasn’t fully severed and doctors have been able to fuse vertebrae back together. The extent of his brain trauma is still being determined.
“Thank you all for the pouring out of love that is happening in Powell and all over our great state and from what we have been hearing in other states as well,” Andy and Tiffani Asher posted on a newly created Facebook page, #EthanStrong. “We are continually being asked what people can do and really all we ask is to share Ethan’s story and continue praying. I can’t express what this means to our family. We feel and see the prayers working. The pictures and stories we see and hear bring tears of joy.”
