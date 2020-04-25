For most Cody School District students, in-person classes won’t resume until the fall.
However, staff is still planning on graduation May 29 for Heart Mountain Academy and May 31 for Cody High School. That doesn’t mean they’ll be anything like normal.
“The actual ceremonies are still a work in progress, especially before we have anymore information from Public Health and the Governor about easing restrictions around gatherings of more than 10 and social distancing,” superintendent Peg Monteith said. “We anticipate a creative blend of in person and virtual.”
At a Thursday press conference with Gov. Mark Gordon and other state leaders where a roadmap to ease some restrictions was unveiled, state superintendent Jillian Balow said schools wouldn’t be able to open until May 15 at the earliest, and even then only for special groups of students in a limited capacity.
“Schools should continue to operate under orders that extend school closures,” Balow said. “Certain variations can be developed at local level for special populations.”
Cody School District interim superintendent Peg Monteith said Thursday leadership would be discussing the possibility of bringing in some students with special needs on a very limited basis starting in May through the summer.
“It was clear that there is no expectation that schools will be back in full session until next fall,” she said.
She said the administration and board members would work to announce plans on graduation within the next few days.
“Park 6 will absolutely be working in concert with our Public Health officials, Cody Regional Health, Homeland Security team, our neighboring districts and our community as we develop our plan to reopen our schools, likely in late August,” Monteith said.
Schools will need to submit a plan before reopening. Balow said schools could make a plan with county health to open for special populations in a limited capacity, but otherwise schools would likely finish the school year using adaptive learning plans.
“This plan requires approval by the local county health official,” Balow said. “All school district superintendents should be engaged in regular and ongoing conversations with their county health official to develop a plan. The discussion about immediate in-person instruction of some students should evolve into discussions about broader opening of schools to students during the summer, and then fall.
“The health and safety of students, staff, and the community are of primary importance.”
