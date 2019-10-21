Ranchers sue federal agency over new tracking rules
(AP) – Wyoming ranchers have sued the U.S. Department of Agriculture over new livestock tracking regulations.
The Casper Star-Tribune reported Thursday that ranchers filed the Oct. 10 lawsuit claiming an April guidance document from the agency puts unnecessary and burdensome regulations on independent cattle producers statewide.
The department directive says ranchers moving their livestock across state lines would be required to implant their animals with an electric tracking chip.
Department officials have said the tracking program would make it easier to understand where diseases and defects originate from.
Ranchers say the mandatory use of remote frequency identification tags comes at a high cost that competitors in other states would be exempt from.
The Department of Agriculture did not respond to a request for comment.
Governor expects more budget trimming
(AP) – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon says he’s open to all ideas to reduce spending while the state deals with lower revenue from fossil fuels.
Gordon said at a news conference Tuesday he expects to propose a number of cuts in his first, two-year budget. Gordon took office in January.
He says Wyomingites expect him to look at every opportunity to reduce spending before talking about more taxes.
Gordon declined to speculate on how much of a deficit Wyoming might face amid ongoing uncertainty in the coal, oil and natural gas markets.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports an upcoming economic report will provide more information about Wyoming’s fiscal outlook.
Wyoming man grows 1,491-pound pumpkin, breaks state record
(AP) – Wyoming officials say a Cheyenne man has grown a pumpkin that weighs in at 1,491 pounds (676 kilograms), a new state record.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported Thursday that Andy Corbin grew the gourd in his backyard.
For perspective, scientists say newborn elephants weigh about 200 pounds (91 kilograms) on average.
Corbin says the pumpkins he grows at his east Cheyenne home require a handmade tripod to move them.
He says his pumpkins require yearlong maintenance and can gain dozens of pounds a day during growing season.
Corbin says he hopes to grow three pumpkins weighing more than 4,000 pounds (1,800 kilograms) combined.
