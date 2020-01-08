Updates to four City of Cody ordinances advanced to third reading Tuesday.
Two proposed ordinance changes increase taxi and fireworks license fees for the first time in at lease 20 years.
Another reduces the cost of liquor licenses from $100 to $50 to align with changes in state statute.
A fourth proposal is to define what it means for when an establishment where liquor is sold should be open on a weekly basis.
As proposed, the city ordinance definition is a minimum of four hours one day per week.
This applies only while a license is active. If a business is seasonal, weekly basis applies only during the months such as May-September indicated on the application.
“It does not preclude them from being open those other months,” Cindy Baker, city clerk, said.
Baker told the council she’d received no comments from businesses affected or the public in general on any proposed ordinance changes since the council approved revisions on first reading Dec. 17.
The council meets again in regular session Jan. 21, at which time it is likely to act on final readings.
A consent agenda vote included council authorization allowing the Cody Elks Lodge to reserve six parking spaces at the corner of Beck and 12th for dignitaries attending the state Wyoming Elks Association Convention Thursday-Sunday.
The Elks agree to place and remove wind-resistant “Reserved Parking” signs.
Most action taken during the first council meeting of 2020 addressed board and committee appointments and other routine business conducted annually.
Addressing city Planning and Zoning Board vacancies, councilors reappointed Kayl Mitchell and appointed new member Rodney Laib to three-year terms ending Dec. 31, 2022.
This is Mitchell’s second term. Appointed January 2017, he served as the P&Z board chairman in 2019.
Laib replaces Buzzy Hassrick, who retired from the P&Z after serving for six years.
When Baker announced a late resignation by former councilman Stan Wolz from the P&Z board, the council granted Wade McMillan a one-year term expiring Dec. 31.
Council members filled four vacancies on the nine-member Contractors Board. Terms are three-years.
Andy Cowan, a member at large, and Bill Brown, representing heating, ventilation and air conditioning contractors, are new to the board. Ray Lozier was reappointed as one of two electrical contractors.
Last January, the council appointed Troy Kincheloe to complete the final year of an unexpired term. On Tuesday, Kincheloe was reappointed to represent licensed plumbing contractors through 2022.
To fill openings on the Cody Tree Board, the council reappointed Marty Coe and approved new two-year seats for Jennifer Gould, Bernie Butler and Lois Caserta.
Official community appointees for 2020 are C.E. Webster II as municipal court judge, John Housel and Tom Keegan as alternate municipal court judges, Sam Wilde as fire marshall and Shane Spradlin as fire chief.
Councilors named the Enterprise as the city’s official publication and designated Big Horn Federal Bank, US Bank, Pinnacle Bank and Wells Fargo as official public funds depositories for the City of Cody for 2020.
The city may only deposit money into designated banks. Per state law, the city must now furnish certified copies of each bank resolution to the state treasurer.
