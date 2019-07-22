Montana criminals could become dollar signs for Park County in the near future.
Park County Sheriff Scott Steward said the county is considering accepting Carbon County inmates for custody at the Park County Detention Center in the near future. The move could bring in around $200,000 in new annual revenue, Steward said.
Carbon County’s jail in Red Lodge has sat dormant for decades. When people commit a crime in Carbon they are usually taken to the Yellowstone County Detention Center in Billings, Steward said.
State penitentiaries have held such a right for many years under the Interstate Corrections Compact but the addition of county jails is a new wrinkle with the 2017 passage of Senate File 30 by the Wyoming Legislature, allowing county jails to take in out-of-state prisoners.
Now Park County is considering taking advantage.
The detention center generated $41,320 in 2018, a slight decrease from the $42,589 garnered in 2017.
Steward did say there would be a small cost to the county in the form of clothing prisoners and spending $10 per day to feed them. There could also be up to $20,000 in additional annual medical fees as well, but these commitments are still dwarfed by the $200,000 in total revenue the prisoners could bring in, he said.
“About 10-20 percent of the cost would be lost from revenue,” Steward said. “We would easily be making a return in increased revenue.”
In 2018 the average daily inmate population at the Park County Detention Center decreased by 25 percent at the 106-bed facility to a daily average of 54. So far in 2019 the shrinking trend has continued even further, with 41 prisoners the highest booking rate in June, Steward said. As of early July 22, only 37 people occupied the facility.
“We love to see that all day long,” Steward said. “For some reason it’s that low but we’re not complaining.”
But these numbers are not necessarily representative of the long-term population trends occurring at the jail. In early 2018 Steward came before the Park County commissioners and warned of the need to build an expansion onto the detention center in the near future.
“It’s going to be a near-future expense. It’s not going to be 15 years down the road,” Steward said in a 2018 Enterprise article.
According to the 2018 sheriff’s annual report, the average inmate population of 72 in 2017 was higher than it’s been in at least a decade.
In 2016 the average daily population of the facility was 68, and in 2008 that number was 52, a 38 percent growth from 2008-2018.
But even if local crime does happen to spike to totals from recent years’ past, Steward said he feels confident his staff could handle the added demand of imported prisoners.
“We’ve been as high as 90 in recent years and just fine,” he said. “We can go from 40 to 80 to 90 (prisoners) with no effect on staffing.”
Steward said Carbon County would incur all costs of transporting individuals to and from the Park County Detention Center.
The Cody jail will likely be an enticing option for Montana authorities as Steward said Carbon spends about $185 per day to house a single inmate in Billings. He estimates Park County could likely offer this service at around $65.
Steward would typically house no more than 10 prisoners at a time from Montana. There would be no effect or obligation to the Park County Courthouse, he said.
(1) comment
Really? Trying to make the detention center hotel? Why not stick to law enforcement, serving papers and checking odometers, Sheriff Steward? Let the Howard Johnsons, Holiday Inns and other states/counties worry about their own lawbreakers?
