Many Shoshone National Forest campgrounds are opening just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
Spokesperson Kristi Salzman said in a release that officials will begin opening developed recreation sites with 16 campgrounds starting Friday.
For a complete list of campground opening dates, visit the Shoshone National Forest website at fs.usda.gov/recmain/shoshone/recreation.
“We ask that you continue to follow local, state and federal guidelines staying safe when you visit the Shoshone National Forest,” said Lisa Timchak, forest supervisor. “There is still work to be done prior to opening these developed recreation sites. Our employees need to work to ensure the cleanliness of facilities, conduct proper maintenance, and assess recreation areas for health and safety.
“We cannot thank our local communities enough for their continued understanding throughout this trying time for us all.”
The USDA Forest Service is asking visitors to recreate responsibly. Follow the latest health guidance, stay at least six feet from others and avoid gathering in large groups.
This will help expand access to facilities and services.
Visitors are asked to plan accordingly as certain services, such as bathrooms at some trailheads, may still be unavailable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.