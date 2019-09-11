The Park County Fair Board is looking at bringing in popular grandstand acts with lower overhead next year, events coordinator Mike Garza told the county commissioners last week.
Garza, who added the job title to his role of superintendent of buildings and grounds in the spring, said following a meeting of the board, one of the main ideas is to look at events such as goat races and mutton busting to replace less-local acts such as the jousters who performed at the summer fair.
“They’re looking at something the public would enjoy without the same overhead,” he said.
Knight of Valour Extreme Jousting cost $20,000 to bring in for the night.
Garza said there was plenty to be excited by from the summer event as grandstand events brought in $76,800.
“They were impressed with the numbers,” he said.
Still, he said by focusing more on exciting events with a local hook, they could do well without having to shell out as much ahead of time.
“Hopefully next year we’re not asking for as much money,” Garza said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.