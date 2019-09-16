The Cody School District is another step closer to selling much of its Beacon Hill property after Planning and Zoning unanimously approved the final subdivision plats.
City council and school trustees are both expected to vote on the final subdivision Tuesday night.
The district plans to auction off 17.4 and 8 acre lots, with the total appraisal for the two properties at $1,165,000.
The funds received can then be used to begin work on a new transportation complex on the remaining acreage near the FFA barn.
City planner Todd Stowell told P&Z members last Tuesday the situation is unique in that the district is having the land sold before typical subdivision upgrades like looping power and road access are finished.
Instead, those responsibilities are divided between the district and the future owners of the other two lots.
“We think things are nailed down pretty well,” he said. “We’ve spent a lot of time on this and I think it’s finally ready, with those conditions.”
After approval, the next steps are for Musser Bros. to hold an auction for the two parcels to be sold and for the district to finalize its plans and prepare for bidding out the $3.4-3.7 million.
