If Park County sees a surge of COVID-19 cases, Northern Wyoming Surgical Center is ready to accept certain patients and the high school is prepared to open its doors to those to those needing to be quarantined.
Cody Regional, Park County Incident Command Team and other regional hospitals met to work on a plan should cases increase drastically.
“We’ve been preparing our facility in case there is a large influx of patients with COVID-19 and those plans have been in place for awhile,” said Keith Ungrund, chief clinical officer for Cody Regional Health, at a Friday update while noting it was still a rough draft. “If we expanded beyond capability, if the whole region was inundated, the surgery center can operate as a hospital to care for non-COVID patients. We walked through the high school gym with the Cody superintendent and it could work if a lot of patients didn’t need to be hospitalized but needed a place to stay.”
CRH would need to develop a Memorandum of Understanding with Cody High School for this purpose and ensure there would be state approval. Staff worked to figure out capacity based on appropriate spacing and the need for privacy curtains in order to determine bed availability between the two gym areas at CHS. Superintendent Peg Monteith said they were planning on putting in as many as 20 beds.
“It would not be for patients requiring ventilators,” she said. “Not critical care patients. It gives them an additional 20 beds. Worst, worst case scenario.”
If CRH were to expand into this space, Park County Emergency Operations Center would need to assist with supplying the beds, cots and privacy curtains, according to the hospital plans. Monteith said the school district was not being looked upon to provide anything except the space.
“They felt like it was a better option than other places around town like the Cody Auditorium,” Monteith said. “It has laundry facilities, bathrooms, showers for staff, and that appealed to them.”
Cody School Board trustees discussed that matter at Tuesday night’s board meeting. Trustees would still have to come back and approve a MOU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.