A charity softball game featuring various celebrities, including actor Harrison Ford, will be played this June. Cody resident Kanye West is reportedly interested in the event as well.
The first annual “Celebrities Against Cancer” Charity Softball Game will benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital and the Big Horn Basin Regional Cancer Center. The game will be held at the Milward Simpson Legion Baseball Field on June 13. The event will be preceded by “Dinner on the Diamond” on June 12, with celebrities, professional athletes and cancer survivors as speakers.
Harrison Ford, a part-time Jackson-area resident, is well-known for his roles in franchise film series “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones,” as well as other films such as “Blade Runner,” “Witness,” “The Fugitive,” “42” and, most recently, an adaptation of “The Call of the Wild.”
Many of the athletes slated to play have regional roots. Chris Prosinksi, a graduate from Buffalo High School, started his football career at the University of Wyoming before playing for NFL teams such as the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears, and is currently a free agent. Other confirmed players include former Denver Broncos football players Byron Chamberlain and Spencer Larsen. Country music singer Bobby Chitwood will perform a concert after the softball game.
A full list of celebrity participants can be found at eventbrite.com. Tickets can also be purchased on the website until June 13. Currently VIP, Home Plate and Home Run seating are all sold out, with only Bleacher and Upper Hill seating left for purchase.
