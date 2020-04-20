Yellowstone Regional Airport has struck pay dirt through a perfect storm of governmental formulas.
Within the $10 billion in Federal Aviation Administration funding provided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act for airport relief, YRA will receive more than $18 million for its share of disbursements.
“The numbers just happened to align perfectly for Cody to receive that amount of money,” said YRA general manager Bob Hooper.
The $18.01 million must be spent on payroll expenses, operations and maintenance fees, and capital development improvement projects.
“I was like good grief,” said YRA Board chairman Bucky Hall when he found out the news. “When Bob Hooper told me that I was like, ‘Are you sure?’”
Hooper said he only expected around $1 million prior to the April 14 announcement. On the forefront for projects, Hooper said around $15 million will likely be spent on navigational lanes to help the airlines with operations, a car rental quick-turn facility, equipment acquisition and a terminal expansion.
“We have a list of identified future projects all along,” Hooper said. “What this is going to allow us to do is move a number of those projects up.”
YRA had been planning to request funding from the State Loan and Investment Board for the quick-turn facility, but now will not need to do so.
“It would be in poor taste from us, with getting all this money from the feds,” Hall said.
YRA received more money than any other airport in Wyoming or Montana. Closest was Jackson Hole Airport, which received $16.4 million. Billings Logan International Airport will get $12.7 million. Hooper said the amount YRA receives does not necessarily take away from neighboring airports, and simply comes from the national pot.
Under the CARES Act, all commercial service airports will receive funds based on the number of passengers who board aircraft there, the amount of debt an airport has, and the amount of money the airport has in reserve. Hooper said YRA has no debt, a commonality for many smaller, commercial airports.
The 2020/2021 YRA budget, mostly compiled before the pandemic hit, projects $941,199 in revenue and $1.2 million in expenses for a shortfall of $204,293, a $46,272 smaller shortfall than the previous fiscal year. If approved the City was to give $170,576 and the county $113,717.
Entering this current budget cycle, YRA had no available money in reserves or bond funds.
Due to the airport’s windfall, Hall suspects YRA will not ask the City of Cody or Park County for funding to make up its annual shortfall. Hooper said local governments may get a 2-3 year reprieve from funding the airport. Hall could not remember a time when either entity has not financially supported YRA in any one fiscal year. In 2019 the airport received $132,226 from the County and $213,339 from the City.
“We’re going to be able to weather the storm and not ask the city and county to help out,” Hall said.
Primary commercial service airports receive additional funds based on the number of annual boardings they receive, in a similar way to how Airport Improvement Program funding works. Typically, AIP funding involves a matching percentage of the project costs between the FAA and airport. The CARES Act funding will require no such match from the airport.
“It’s going to save the State of Wyoming Aeronautics Division money and also the local Cody community money also,” Hooper said.
The FAA plans to make funds available in April.
Flights to return
In late March it had been announced Delta/Sky West was putting on hold its summer flights between Cody and Salt Lake City until further notice. Hooper said most likely because the airline partnership is receiving funding from the CARES Act, it must provide at least some of the service it had planned to offer at the airport this summer.
Sky West will operate three flights a week – Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays – to and from YRA starting May 22 through Oct. 4.
Hall said he, Hooper and Sen. Hank Coe (R-Cody) spent months negotiating with Delta officials to gain the longest summer season the airline has had since stepping back from being a year-long carrier to Cody. Daily flights were scheduled to begin in mid-May and end Nov. 1.
“It was pretty depressing because the three of us and CYAIR put a ton of work (in),” Hall said. “It all just went poof.”
Also in March, United reduced service to one flight per day until further notice. Hall said their staff will consider adding flights once Yellowstone National Park opens up. There were no plans yet for a Chicago flight prior to the pandemic hitting.
Although YRA receives no part of ticket sales, it does receive a $4.50 per passenger facility charge and landing fees for each commercial flight arrival.
“So the less flights the less landing fees,” Hooper said.
The grant money represents possibly the last stop in a roller coaster of emotions for airport staff and its advocates experienced over the last few months.
The end of 2019 brought the busiest year on record at YRA with 41,220 departing passengers and 81,966 total passengers, and early 2020 showed signs of being another strong year for YRA until the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“What we had done to grow our air service is not something that just happens by accident,” Hall said. “Who knows when people are going to start flying again. It could be years.”
With that air travel throughout the country came to a screeching halt.
“9/11 doesn’t measure up at all to the effects of the COVID-19 – this is unprecedented,” Hooper said.
Although March enplanements were only down 35.9% at YRA, Hooper said passenger traffic has now fallen 95%, a number similar to what is being experienced at airports across the country.
At its April meeting the YRA board approved letting the car rental companies servicing the airport pay reduced operating fees.
Hooper said there is no timeline on using the $18 million, but the FAA, managing disbursement of the funds, would like it spent “sooner rather than later.” He said minor projects could start using funds as early as late this summer, while major projects could begin by summer 2021.
Now, with a surprising influx of funds at its disposal, Hooper said the airport’s infrastructure projects will bring jobs and employment to the community. The $5-$6 million terminal expansion, for which Hall said YRA will receive additional FAA funding for in the next 2-5 years, is a major project.
“To put people in Cody back to work and support the local economy,” Hooper said. “It’s going to put people other than at the airport back to work.”
The Double D Cafe in Meeteetse is planning on taking over the eatery space at the airport, but will not do so until traffic picks up, Hooper said.
Hall said Hooper and his administrative staff at YRA spent countless hours pushing Wyoming’s state agencies and lawmakers for the $10 billion in CARES funding for the aeronautics industry, while working from home.
“It’s almost immeasurable to the community how much work they put in,” Hall said.
