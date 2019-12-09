The $4.93 million project to improve Sheridan Avenue downtown beginning in March has been awarded to a Gillette contractor.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation and S&S Builders will hold a joint public meeting in February or early March for citizens and businesses before construction activities start.
S&S Builders was awarded the 2020 Cody Improvement Project concrete rehabilitation project on Nov. 21 by the Wyoming Transportation Commission.
The project – between 10th Street and Stampede Avenue in Cody – was originally bid in September, and all the bids were rejected by the Wyoming Transportation Commission.
“A few items were changed on the project, and it was rebid in November and awarded,” said WYDOT resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody. “This maintenance/repair project can’t be delayed, or the roadway will continue to deteriorate to the point where it will require full reconstruction. To date, no maintenance has been done on the street in 33-plus years.”
The project includes removing and replacing existing damaged concrete slabs, resealing existing concrete joints, grinding and texturing existing roadway, upgrading ADA at every corner between 10th Street and Stampede Avenue, and replacing broken curb and gutter and sidewalk.
Changes include:
• Phase I was changed (from complete all work from 10th-15th streets by June 15) to complete all work from 10th-14th streets by June 15.
• Phase II was changed from complete all work from 15th Street to Alger Avenue after Aug. 24 prior to winter shut down, to complete all work from 14th Street to Alger Avenue through concrete grinding and texturing prior to 2020 winter shut down.
• Phase III was changed from complete all remaining work prior to June 15, to complete all remaining work except resealing joints and pavement markings on Phase II and Phase III prior to June 15.
• Phase IV was added from Aug. 24, 2021, to Sept. 30, to complete all remaining sealing of joints and pavement markings.
“WYDOT did add a $200,000 incentive to the project contract to complete all work on the project prior to June 15, 2021,” Frost said. “Changing these few items allowed WYDOT to receive lower bids on the project and should have minimal additional impact to the project.”
As part of its contract with WYDOT, S&S Builders won’t be allowed to work on the project between June 15 and Aug. 24, and all construction equipment/traffic cones will be removed from the project during this time. Weekly public work progress meetings will be held when road construction is under way every Tuesday, tentatively, at 10 a.m. inside the Cody Club Room.
#CodyImprovements has been designated as the project hashtag for social media communications and citizens will be informed of project happenings through traditional media (newspaper and radio), through the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce newsletter, and by twice-monthly updates delivered to Sheridan Avenue businesses.
