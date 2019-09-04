A convicted felon from Lovell is being accused of running from a Cody police officer on foot while brandishing a handgun that he used in a threatening manner on the morning of Aug. 27.
After police stopped a vehicle Guadalupe Hernandez Jr., 38, was a passenger in on 17th Street near Circle Drive, Cody police officer Blake Stinson said in an affidavit he attempted to flee on foot.
Stinson followed in pursuit, running through the yards of multiple private residences. After Hernandez hopped a fence, Stinson noticed him “pull a handgun from his waistband.”
During the chase Stinson said he saw something fall, which was later determined to be a bag of controlled substances, and pointed his gun at Hernandez.
At this point Hernandez dropped his gun and fell to the ground, where Stinson put him under arrest.
He is facing a felony charge for possession of a deadly weapon with intent to unlawfully threaten the life of another and misdemeanors for interference with a peace officer and violating a domestic violence protection order. Hernandez is in custody at the Park County Detention Center with $50,000 cash-only bond set. If found guilty on all charges, Hernandez could receive up to 6 1/2 years in prison and $2,750 in fines.
At the time of arrest Hernandez had a warrant out from Big Horn County and the protection order prohibiting him from possessing firearms. He was on felony probation for allowing meth in the presence of children and also was previously convicted for arson.
Stinson first made contact with Hernandez when he recognized the vehicle he was riding in from “numerous previous law enforcement contact,” he said in the affidavit.
After pulling the vehicle over, Stinson said he noticed both driver Robert Demoney and Hernandez reach for the center floorboard between seats. In the backseat sat Stephanie Lee, whom the vehicle belongs to.
“I knew from previous law enforcement encounters that all three occupants had recent drug charges or convictions,” Stinson wrote in the affidavit.
Lee later took responsibility for the meth that fell out of Hernandez’s pocket and said he had only been in the vehicle for a short amount of time. She is still in custody at the Park County Detention Center for possessing and being under the influence of controlled substances and breaking her bond conditions in Park and Sheridan counties.
Lee said when they were pulled over, she told Hernandez she could not be in a vehicle with a firearm, to which he suggested fleeing on foot. While Stinson was radioing dispatch, Hernandez fled the vehicle.
Demoney is also still in custody for possession of a controlled substance, being under the influence of a controlled substance and failure to use a turn signal properly.
