Next time you plan a trip to the Park County Regional Landfill, make sure there’s at least $5 in your wallet or cupholder.
The Park County Commissioners voted unanimously Jan. 21 for a $5 minimum fee to be placed on all services at the landfill. Loads previously accepted for free will now come at a $5 cost. The new pricing will go into effect March 1.
“This minimum fee is more … to cover my fuel and time,” Tim Waddell, landfill manager, said. “You still roll in with a trailer full of brush, $5 is still a pretty good deal.”
The fee is just one of the handful of solutions being made as part of the county’s effort to put a dent in a $1.9 million deficit.
But Waddell said it’s an action he’s been wanting for a while. He said it will likely bring in about $38,000 annually and stop certain people from manipulating the system.
About 30% of all drop-offs at the landfill are currently accepted free of charge.
What won’t happen at the landfill is an official raising of all rates. The $5 fee will be dropped on any drop-off that already exceeds the $5 total. Loads that fall short of $5 will be brought up to that price, but no more. Brush, metal, oil, batteries and domestic animals will only cost $5 dollars to drop-off, regardless of quantity.
Besides Park County, Waddell said Wamsutter and Wheatland are the only two Wyoming communities that don’t have a minimum fee at their landfills.
“This is like the freebies – the $2 pickup (truck) load of brush-kind of thing,” Waddell said.
The commissioners also considered introducing a scale fee at their January meeting, but concurred with Waddell that adding $5 to all loads would contradict an action the board took less than a year ago.
“That, in essence, would be raising the rates again,” Waddell said.
Last July, the commissioners approved lowering drop-off rates from $78 to $74 per ton. This move mostly impacted municipalities and organizations that dump in large quantities at the facility, with only a 3-cent-per-pound of waste savings.
“I was adamant about dropping this fee ... and I stand behind that,” said commissioner Lloyd Thiel. “I know we need to make money but I just don’t feel the landfill, to increase revenue, is the place to do it.”
Waddell said the new fee will encourage customers to become more efficient with their drop-offs.
