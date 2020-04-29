The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services will hold a virtual town hall to provide information about pandemic unemployment insurance programs, as well as answer questions from job seekers and employers.
The virtual town hall, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, is 10 a.m. Friday, and is the third town hall in an ongoing series designed to inform the public about department programs and unemployment insurance benefits.
Participants are encouraged to register in advance. Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZxLfRJrNReekf0tUPCuzgw.
After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. To watch the previous town halls or to see the questions and answers from those webinars, visit wyomingworkforce.org/news/2020-04-17a/.
